Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

PCOR opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

