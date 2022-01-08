Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,739 ($23.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,647.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,549.86.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

