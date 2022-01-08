JustInvest LLC Buys 810 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $216.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.