NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

