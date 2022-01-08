iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.87. 118,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 160,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.