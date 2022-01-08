Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

