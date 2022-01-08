Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.