1,352 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

