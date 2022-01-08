JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

