Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($86.36) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($77.27).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.48 ($65.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

