BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €69.00 ($78.41) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

EPA:BNP opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.47. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

