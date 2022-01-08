Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have £150 ($202.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of £112 ($150.92).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.33) to £132.60 ($178.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £129.93 ($175.08).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at £128.40 ($173.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($183.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of £109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.