Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Patrick W. Thomas Purchases 5,000 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.56) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($137,784.67).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20.06 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,656.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

