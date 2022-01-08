Head to Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Bright Mountain Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 43.18 $50.21 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $15.84 million 0.00 -$72.71 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Doximity beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

