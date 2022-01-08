Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Sells £55,752 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.75), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,127.34).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,087 ($28.12) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,608 ($21.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,178.94. The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($30.45) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

