Richard Armitage Sells 600 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.35), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,010.78).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,428 ($32.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,375.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,491.13. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,042 ($27.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.84) to GBX 2,060 ($27.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($36.52).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

