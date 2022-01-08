Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Purchases £4,861.34 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Mark Andrew Payton bought 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,861.34 ($6,550.79).

Shares of MERC opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.54) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.03. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of £174.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.72.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. lifted their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.