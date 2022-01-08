Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It is on track to achieve current year GEOs (Gold Equivalent Ounces) sales guidance of 590,000 GEOs and 615,000 GEOs. However, volatility in gold prices and resurgence of COVID-19 variants might lead to further mine suspensions and impact production of its operators. The company has a debt-free balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand the portfolio and payout dividends. Franco-Nevada's incessant focus on cost management will also aid margins. The company is well-poised to deliver strong earnings growth aided by focus on mine expansions, ongoing Cobre Panama ramp-up, strong production from Antamina mine and contribution from acquisitions. It has an average positive earnings surprise over the trailing four quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

