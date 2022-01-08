FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Reduced by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

