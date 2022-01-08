PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

