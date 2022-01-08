Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

