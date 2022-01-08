Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

