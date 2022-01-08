Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.77.

BABA opened at $126.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

