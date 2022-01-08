Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

