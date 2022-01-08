FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

