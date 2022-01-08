Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

