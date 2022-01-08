Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. It is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental gas production. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. However, the company’s ability to meet debt obligation is in question since the firm is generating low free cash flows for the past few quarters. Investors with environmental agenda are trying to push capital out of hydrocarbons toward renewables. As such, acquiring capital in the future can become tougher for companies like Range Resources.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

