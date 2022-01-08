Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

REPH stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,554 shares of company stock worth $7,581 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 245,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

