Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 442.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
