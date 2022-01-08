Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 442.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

