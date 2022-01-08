Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

