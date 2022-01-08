Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 32984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

