Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 32984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.
ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.
In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.