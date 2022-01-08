SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 14,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,095,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

