Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 558,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Specifically, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $711.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 36.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

