Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $190.00 and last traded at $196.47, with a volume of 79080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

