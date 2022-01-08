Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s (NASDAQ:RPID) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ (NASDAQ:RPID) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Rapid Micro Biosystems had issued 7,920,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $158,400,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPID. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

