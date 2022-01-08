Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 31.9% in December

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,003,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,586,342.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

