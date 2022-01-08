Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $84.68, but opened at $81.27. Alarm.com shares last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,014. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.