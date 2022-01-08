Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

AMT stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.67 and its 200 day moving average is $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

