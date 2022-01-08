JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $221.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

