Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 395,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

