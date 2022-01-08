Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 476,655 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Roblox worth $90,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.20 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

