RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.