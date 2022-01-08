iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.