Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

