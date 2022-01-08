Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.43. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

