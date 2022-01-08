PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

