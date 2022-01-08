Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Trading Up 3.3%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) shares were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELROF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

