Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 1.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 2,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

