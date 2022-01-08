Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 0.5%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.17 ($0.45). 624,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,068,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £301.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.50.

In other news, insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($46,289.83).

