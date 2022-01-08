India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Down 0.6%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.67). Approximately 141,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 190,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.75 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £138.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.33.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

